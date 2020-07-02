CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking for ways to spruce up your living space? Look no further than the Home and Garden Show this weekend to help you out.

The Home and Garden Show is being held at the American Bank Center Exhibition Hall and carries a wide variety of vendors that provide their expertise that will turn your home into a personal sanctuary.

One of the vendors is JDM Landscapes and Designs, which is known for its elaborate outdoor work.

According to owner Donna Mazzola, in 2020, they will begin providing a new service.

"We are opening a design center with the do-it-yourselfer in mind, so that when they want to do it themselves but don't know what to do. They come to us, and we give them the key ingredients," Mazzola said.

You can visit JDM Landscapes and Designs AND many other vendors at Home and Garden Show at the following times:

Feb. 7: 2-6 p.m.

Feb. 8: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

