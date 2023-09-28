Actor, 'Trejo's Tacos' founder Danny Trejo spotted at Corpus Christi International Airport

The actor/entrepreneur will appear at the Boys & Girls Club of Alice's annual Steak & Burger Dinner fundraiser as its keynote speaker.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Machete" and "From Dusk Till Dawn" star Danny Trejo was spotted at the Corpus Christi International Airport on Thursday.

Danny Trejo in the house! 🔥 Thanks for flying CCIA, Danny! Posted by Corpus Christi International Airport on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Dressed in all black, the actor/entrepreneur was spotted in the terminal wearing his signature Trejo's Tacos gear and stopped to take at least one photo with a fan.

Trejo is in town for the Boys & Girls of Alice's 29th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner fundraiser, where he is featured as the event's keynote speaker.

CCIA officials said they just happened to bump into his driver outside the airport.

Recently the 79-year-old actor has done a mix of voice work and screen work while building and promoting his Trejo's food and drinks empire, which includes coffee and donuts, cerveza and non-alcoholic tequila. His newest Trejos Taco's is headed overseas and is scheduled to open in Notting Hill, London, UK in November.

Hollywood actor Danny Trejo will be opening the very first UK branch of his Trejo’s Tacos restaurant this November 🌮https://t.co/MpsurOg69Z — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) September 27, 2023

He even has a music venture: You guessed it -- Trejo's Music.

Trejo's acting career began after he famously spent years in and out of California prisons. It was while he was in prison that he completed a 12-step drug recovery program. He celebrated 55 years of sobriety Aug. 25.