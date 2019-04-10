PORT ARANSAS, Texas — We are four weeks into Beachtoberfest and it's only getting better!

Ten artists and over 20 stages filled with Texas talent ready to give the Coastal Bend a show.

Texas artists' from the Cody Bryan Band, Abbi Walker and Ocean Roots will be performing in Port Aransas starting on Friday, October 4.

The Music festival will feature genres from reggaeton to country. The family friendly event will go on until 1 in the morning on both days.

Festival goers have the opportunity to park their car and use the 'Magic Bus' presented by the Port A Live Music Fest to concert hop as much as they wish.

Jeffrey Hentz, CEO Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce & Foundation said that there will be transportation that guests can use at the Port A Live Music Fest.

"Folks can come to one venue and leave their car at that venue or here at Palmilla Beach Resort and then take our Magic Bus from venue to venue," said Hentz.

There are still tickets and seat for you! Check out the Port A Live Music Fest website here.

