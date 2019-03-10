PORT ARANSAS, Texas — With ten stranded on an island, one-by-one start disappearing and then there were none...

The Port Aransas Community Theatre is getting back on their feet with a few bandages behind the scenes just two years after hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend.

The Port Aransas Community Theatre had damage on the inside and outside in result Harvey. Shows were called off due to damage.

The crew and cast of 'And Then There Were None' is encouraging the community to come out and support local theatres because there is a lot of talent in the Coastal Bend.

'And Then There Were None' will have the entire audience asking "who done it?" with speakers filled with thunder and screams of horror.

For more information on The Port Aransas Community Theatre as well as 'And Then There Were None', check out their website here.

