ROCKPORT, Texas — Wouldn't it be the perfect excuse to shop all day if all the money that was spend went towards grants, scholarships and innovative education programs? Look no further! Rockport, Texas is hosting their 7th annual Shopping Tournament.

The Education Foundation of Aransas County ISD is bridging an economic gap and enriching excellence into the community.

Participating stores will discount all of their items for shoppers.

Participants can join in a team or individually. Several awards and prizes will be given out!

On a more competitive scale, the team spirit award will get intense, if I do say so myself.

Stella gave 3News a special preview of what outfit she will rock.

"You can dress up any way you want. You can be pretty. You can be your favorite character," said Stella.

Those who sign up will shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the event or how to register, visit the Rockport Shopping Tournament website here.

