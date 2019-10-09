CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'En Mi Familia' is a new exhibit that will feature Mexican heritage in visual and audio form.

The Exhibit will be located inside the Conner Museum at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Dr. Dolores Guerrero, Dean of the Arts and Sciences College, speaks about the talented artist.

'En Mi Familia' is a family-friendly exhibit that includes hands-on stations making the experience authentic and personal from the artists' point of view.

Carmen Lomas Garza created 'En Mi Familia.' Garza shares her heritage to the public in the form of art. From what she experienced in the kitchen to her thoughts right before bed.

The piece "Bed of Dreams" is one of Garza's most popular and is showcased at Conner Museum.

For more information on 'En Mi Familia,' visit the Conner Museum website here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: