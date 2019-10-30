CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Singer, musician, recording mogul and entrepreneur Freddie Martinez received a proclamation from the City of Corpus Christi during their weekly council meeting Tuesday for his 50 years of being in business.

Martinez was a guest on Domingo Live where he shared some of his thoughts.

"This company, Freddie Records, was started 50 years ago by my wife and myself. We started it at the house. Now we have our three sons, Freddie Jr., John and Mark, who are, basically they're in charge of the company now," Martinez said.

Martinez devotes most of his time to producing music and helping young artists achieve their dreams.

