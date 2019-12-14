LOS ANGELES — As the decade draws to a close, it's clear that we're looking at TV differently.

We binge it, take it with us and find new stories to watch. Streaming is behind the biggest media revolution in 30 years, since cable TV's rapid growth in the 1980s, and it is looking to expand.

New services include Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, with more set to arrive.

The expansion has opened the industry up to new creative voices, including women, people of color and the LGBTQ community.

The past decade has also seen a number of powerful men toppled by the #MeToo movement, creating a new media landscape for years to come.