LEE COUNTY, Texas — TikTok stars Jaden Hossler and Bryce Hall were arrested Monday in Lee County under marijuana charges, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Hall, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 oz., and Hossler, 19, was charged with possession between 2 and 4 oz.

Officials said Hall was released on a cash bond of $5,000 and Hossler was released on $6,500.

According to E! News, the stars of the popular video-sharing social media network are on a road trip across the country. And, in response to criticism for their trip, Hall reportedly stated, "most states lifted quarantine, the boys are driving across country staying out of contact from everyone ... it's not that deep."

Newsweek reported the arrest took place in Giddings, Texas. Video of the arrest was also reportedly shared on social media via TikTok.

Between both of them, Hall and Hossler have more than 13 million followers on TikTok.

Jaden Hossler (left) and Bryce Hall

Lee County

