Kurt Cobain’s iconic lime green sweater from his 1993 MTV Unplugged session has sold for $334,000 at an auction, according to the BBC.

The sweater was posted on Julien’s Auctions on Friday, and fans were able to bid on it through Saturday.

Cobain wore the sweater at Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged session, which was filmed five months before he died by suicide, and has become a six-figure piece of pop culture history.

The iconic piece of clothing is now reportedly the most expensive sweater ever sold at auction, the BBC reports.

After Cobain’s death, the sweater was gifted to his daughter’s nanny, who kept it until falling on hard financial times while battling cancer five years ago, according to Rolling Stone. With the family’s blessing she auctioned it off, and it went for $137,500.

However, the owner was so scared to let anything happen to it – he left the sweater in a locked gun safe in rural Pennsylvania – that after five years he auctioned it off again.

RELATED: Kurt Cobain's daughter curates clothing line based on his visual artwork

RELATED: State alters road sign made popular by Kurt Cobain

The owner told Rolling Stone it has never been washed, and has a brown, crunchy stain in one of its pockets — which could be chocolate, coffee, or yes, vomit.

And despite that – or maybe because of it – it already has two bids at $200,000 each.

Several other Nirvana memorabilia are also up for auction. Fans can bid on Cobain's custom-built Fender Mustang guitar and a signed note from Courtney Love as well as the recording agreement Nirvana signed with The Geffen Company on December 22, 1992.