HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a month away, and today we will get confirmation on the final star entertainers scheduled to perform in 2020.

Tuesday officials will announce the three Friday night concerts that have kept us all in suspense. Two of the three Friday genres are Hip Hop and the third is EDM or electric dance music.

Most of the 2020 concert lineup was revealed in January. Check out the list below.

Tickets for the three Friday performances will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The AXS Ticketing online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m.

March 3: Midland

March 4: Willie Nelson

March 5: Becky G

March 6: TBA Feb. 4

March 7: Maren Morris

March 8: Ramon Ayala

March 9: Chris Young

March 10: NCT 127

March 11: Kane Brown

March 12: Cody Johnson

March 13: Lizzo, Black Heritage Day

March 14: Jon Pardi

March 15: Dierks Bentley

March 16: Keith Urban

March 17: Gwen Stefani

March 18: Khalid

March 19: Chris Stapleton

March 20: Marshmello (EDM/electric dance music)

March 21: Brad Paisley

March 22: Luke Bryan

Tickets for those 17 shows went on sale Jan. 16 through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.

2020 RodeoHouston concert genres

Tuesday, March 3 – Country

Wednesday, March 4 – Country

Thursday, March 5 – Latin Pop

Friday, March 6 – Hip Hop/R&B

Saturday March 7 -- Country

Sunday, March 8 – Norteño (Go Tejano Day)

Monday, March 9 – Country

Tuesday, March 10 – K-Pop (Korean Pop)

Wednesday, March 11 – Country

Thursday, March 12 – Country

Friday, March 13 – Hip Hop/Pop

Saturday, March 14 – Country

Sunday, March 15 – Country

Monday, March 16 – Country

Tuesday, March 17 – Pop

Wednesday, March 18 – R&B/Pop

Thursday, March 19 – Country

Friday, March 20 – EDM (Electronic Dance Music)

Saturday, March 21 – Country

Sunday, March 22 – Country

Ticket prices range from $20 to $350. Season tickets for all 20 concerts begin at $400.

Tickets include entry to the grounds and carnival, along with each night's rodeo competition.

Photos: RodeoHouston's magical tribute to bucking horses A beautiful tribute to bucking horses has proven to be a popular addition to RodeoHouston. Rodeo officials say the mare and foal demonstration is a way to showcase horses, their athleticism and importance to the sport. (Michelle Homer photos) Photos: Rodeo School Art Program entries Tens of thousands of young artists competed to be part of the Rodeo's School Art Project display inside NRG Center. Melissa Sosa's Reserve Champion drawing sold for $180,000. The 2019 grand champion color drawing by 18-year-old Hector Maldonado sold for a record $240,000! 