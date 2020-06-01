HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a month away, and today we will get confirmation on the final star entertainers scheduled to perform in 2020.
Tuesday officials will announce the three Friday night concerts that have kept us all in suspense. Two of the three Friday genres are Hip Hop and the third is EDM or electric dance music.
Today's announcement times
- 7:30 a.m. at Alief ISD's Elsik High School - It's Lizzo! March 13. View details here
- 10:30 a.m. - Sharpstown High School - It's Marshmello! March 20. View details here.
- 1:30 p.m. - location TBA - check back here to watch live
Most of the 2020 concert lineup was revealed in January. Check out the list below.
How & when to get rodeo tickets
Tickets for the three Friday performances will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The AXS Ticketing online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m.
2020 RodeoHouston concert lineup
Here are the performers.
March 3: Midland
March 4: Willie Nelson
March 5: Becky G
March 6: TBA Feb. 4
March 7: Maren Morris
March 8: Ramon Ayala
March 9: Chris Young
March 10: NCT 127
March 11: Kane Brown
March 12: Cody Johnson
March 13: Lizzo, Black Heritage Day
March 14: Jon Pardi
March 15: Dierks Bentley
March 16: Keith Urban
March 17: Gwen Stefani
March 18: Khalid
March 19: Chris Stapleton
March 20: Marshmello (EDM/electric dance music)
March 21: Brad Paisley
March 22: Luke Bryan
Tickets for those 17 shows went on sale Jan. 16 through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.
2020 RodeoHouston concert genres
Tuesday, March 3 – Country
Wednesday, March 4 – Country
Thursday, March 5 – Latin Pop
Friday, March 6 – Hip Hop/R&B
Saturday March 7 -- Country
Sunday, March 8 – Norteño (Go Tejano Day)
Monday, March 9 – Country
Tuesday, March 10 – K-Pop (Korean Pop)
Wednesday, March 11 – Country
Thursday, March 12 – Country
Friday, March 13 – Hip Hop/Pop
Saturday, March 14 – Country
Sunday, March 15 – Country
Monday, March 16 – Country
Tuesday, March 17 – Pop
Wednesday, March 18 – R&B/Pop
Thursday, March 19 – Country
Friday, March 20 – EDM (Electronic Dance Music)
Saturday, March 21 – Country
Sunday, March 22 – Country
Ticket prices range from $20 to $350. Season tickets for all 20 concerts begin at $400.
Tickets include entry to the grounds and carnival, along with each night's rodeo competition.