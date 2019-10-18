CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tim Gonzalez says before the age of 13 he could have never imagined playing the harmonica the way he does now.

He says he fell in love with the instrument after his brother bugged him to be more productive.

"And he handed it to me and said, 'maybe if you play this harmonica you won't be so lazy all the time', and since that day he handed to me I've never let it go."

It is a good thing that he didn't. Gonzalez plays around the world and says he tries to stop by schools and speak to as many students as he can and gives each of them a harmonica.

Gonzalez says if a kid wants to learn bad enough, nowadays they have technology on their side to learn faster than ever.

"With all the media today and they can get all the stuff that's available to them. Who knows, the next harmonica I hand to a child might be the next Stevie wonder of the world", Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez will be performing at the Jazz Festival on Saturday night at 10 p.m.