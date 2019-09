CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center announced Thursday that Luke Combs would perform in Corpus Christi.

Country singer Luke Combs will be in Corpus Christi April 24 for the 'What You See Is What You Get' Tour. Combs' concert is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will join Combs on tour during his stop to Corpus Christi.

Ticket sales for Luke Combs Tour start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

