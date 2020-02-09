Episode 6: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff candidate David Torres

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the race for Nueces County Sheriff, there are two men in the running.
JC Hooper, the Republican incumbent who was appointed to the job in 2018, is facing a Democratic opponent, David Torres.
Torres is well known in the community for his longtime service on the command staff of the Corpus Christi Police Department.
