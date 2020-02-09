Episode 6: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff candidate David Torres

Former Police Commander David Torres talks about the problems he believes needs to be fixed at the Nueces County Jail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the race for Nueces County Sheriff, there are two men in the running.

JC Hooper, the Republican incumbent who was appointed to the job in 2018, is facing a Democratic opponent, David Torres.

Torres is well known in the community for his longtime service on the command staff of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Episode 5: Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper

Episode 4: Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle

Episode 3: Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge

Episode 3: Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney

Episode 1: City Manger Peter Zanoni