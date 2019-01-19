Business owners in Corpus Christi along with KIII-TV were left in the dark Friday night.

According to American Electric Power Texas, a power outage affected more than 800 people on the 4400 block of SPID from Everhart to Weber Drive.

Business owners said the power outage started just after 8 p.m. and the power is still out.

"We had a customer that couldn't pay because my machine is out, so we had to take a cash payment, but I told him you could take the food but call me back and be honest," said Mr. Singh, owner of Royal India.

3News reached out to AEP, and they said equipment failure at the Holly substation is to blame for the power outage.

Currently, AEP still does not know what exactly caused that equipment failure.

