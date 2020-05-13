CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII 3News is celebrating essential workers during the month of May. We had a chance to sit down with Cassie Hardin. She has been with H-E-B for 14 years. She says she's proud, but not surprised at how well H-E-B has handled the pandemic.

"Nothing's ever changed. What they're doing now is something that they've always done," Hardin said. "They do this continuously, as we saw with Hurricane Harvey. As we've seen in the past with how they take care of us and treated us, so, when I see what they did with COVID-19, it wasn't really a surprise to me. It was just like, you know, they stepped up more than any other company that I've noticed has stepped up."

Again, thank you to all the essential workers out there.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: