CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout the month of May, 3News has been honoring essential workers out there.

3News reporter Chris Thomasson had a chance to talk with Lori Garcia, who's the Community Relations Director at the Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center.

Not only has the staff at the living center been taking care of the special needs residents during this pandemic, they've recently held a food drive among the staff to give back to the Coastal Bend food bank.

"Our living center has over 700 employees," Garcia said. "On top of being essential workers and taking care of some of the most vulnerable Texans, they also wanted to give back to the community. We were very, very fortunate to be working when this pandemic started while others were kind of struggling to put meals on their table for their families. So, that's when our employees thought of doing the food drive. They were very successful at it as well. It just goes to show you what kind of employees we have here at the center. Not only do they care about the residents, but they also care about the community as well."

