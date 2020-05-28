CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Continuing our tributes to those who are considered essential workers. If there's one thing that keeps a lot of us going in the morning, it's coffee.

3News Chris Thomasson visited with the owner of Stingers Coffee and how they are getting through this pandemic.

There's no doubt that the restaurant and service industry has been hit hard during this pandemic.

One local place that's managed to remain open is stingers coffee.

Owner Hollie Borchers says she's been happy to take care of both her employees and her customers.

"I mean it's been the world that we've been able blessed enough to be able to stay open. I know a lot of people had to close down and have zero sense of income." Said Borchers.

"It's been really nice that you know our employees can count on tracking and keeping their hours and feeding their family and pay their bills and things like that. So, it's been it's been a blessing to be able to stay open just tweaking things and making it work along the way." Said Borchers.

Thank you Hollie for continuing to serve us much needed coffee!