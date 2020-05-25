CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For this week’s essential workers segment, we turn our focus to those working in restaurants. Travis Green spoke with Texas Flame’s co-owner Louis Sissamis about the challenges he’s facing.

One of those challenges is monitoring capacity in the restaurant. Right now they can hold 50 percent capacity. Sissamis says it’s not too difficult to follow the guidelines.

“It honestly, it's pretty easy. I'll put it to you that way. Instead of me having my normal one or two hostesses guarding the door. Now I actually have maybe four sometimes even five. The main key here is one person is supposed to stay outside my door at all times with a little table in her little notepad and she's not allowed to let anybody within inside the building.” Said Sissamis.

While the restaurant industry is taking a major hit due to COVID-19 Sissamis is taking an optimistic approach with a focus on the health of everyone involved.

"Safety first. Follow your regulations, hopefully our customers will understand that we have rules and regulations that we must follow, and it's for everybody's benefit, there's as much as ours, and we're going to do our best to keep things clean. Take things day by day, cross our fingers and say our prayers and hopefully we all get through this healthy.” Said Sissamis.