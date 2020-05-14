CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News is celebrating essential workers during the month of May. We’re currently focusing on grocery store workers. H-E-B has done a great job of hiring unemployed workers during this pandemic.

We had a chance to sit down with Shelly Lidwell. Lidwell lost her job around late March and she said H-E-B gave her an opportunity that she doesn’t take for granted.

“When all of this started occurring, I immediately lost my job," Lidwell said. "So, it's a little bit panic stricken, you know, unemployment, that whole system was bogged down. That wasn't coming through. I actually saw a post on Facebook that H-E-B was hiring short term partners, and immediately went and applied for everything that I could find. Once I got hired, I was unbelievably thankful for one, the paycheck, two to be out there helping folks, and three to be working for such an amazing company." Said Lidwell.

Again, TV-3 wants to give a special thanks to all the essential workers out there.