Event planning industry looks ahead as capacity limit is lifted.

Local wedding coordinators respond to the rollback on COVID-19 restrictions.

In response to the capacity limited being lifted by Governor Greg Abbott, many in the event planning industry look ahead to how this could affect business.

"My very last event when this pandemic started was February of last year, I did not have an event anytime after that," said Christi Clingan,owner of Unique Event Designs.

Like many impacted in 2020, Clingan said the wedding industry took a hit when the pandemic forced venues and clients to cancel, postpone or scale back their occasions.

"I would say, 90 percent of the events I had scheduled last spring and beginning of summer just totally got canceled, or postponed with the hopes of a light at the end of the tunnel," said Maddie Schmitz, event coordinator with Better Together Planning.

Shmitz said she had to make adjustments such as switching to more outdoor, beach weddings versus her accustomed indoor events, but with capacity limits now being lifted she believes it'll provide more flexibility for her clients.

"I know that brides are probably going to be a little happier to at least have the choice," said Schmitz.

A choice to either take advantage of the rollback on restrictions or stick with them. An idea Brett Oetting, President and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi, said may be difficult for places like venues, who struggled throughout the last year.

"So it's tough to say that now that the floodgates are opening to still be smarter about what you're doing. We sympathize with that," said Oetting.