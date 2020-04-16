AUGUSTA, Ga. — A former National Security Agency contractor sentenced to federal prison for leaking classified information is asking for a compassionate release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Augusta Chronicle reports a defense attorney filed a motion in federal court Friday on behalf of 28-year-old Reality Winner. The motion states she has a history of respiratory illness and an eating disorder that make her more susceptible to being infected with COVID-19.

The motion also says the Texas prison where she's housed has run out of hand sanitizer and offers no way to social distance or self-isolate.

