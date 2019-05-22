CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your car is gone when you go outside chances are it was probably towed.

And, if it was towed in Corpus Christi, chances are it ended up at Apollo Towing Services.

Apollo has contracts with a number of businesses in the area.

Steven Pollard, a towing dispatcher, said he gets his fair share of angry callers when they find out their car's been towed.

But he said people still park where they're not supposed to even when the signage is just plain obvious.

Pollard said there should be a sign in front or or near where you parked that will have the name, address and phone number of the company that towed your car.

"If I have it, I have it in the system," Pollard said. "I can let them know. I let them know what the charges are. I let them know why it was towed and who called us to tow it. And, they can come here and pay the storage fees and take the car out."

So, How how much are those fees?

Pollard said there's a daily fee of $24. He said the initial tow charge depends on the situation like what shape the vehicle is in.

He said the fee could be anywhere from $90 to $150.

So people might wanna get their car out sooner than later or those fees could easily rack up.

People that go to pick up their car should have their keys, drivers license, proof of ownership and insurance.

Pollard says Apollo, Easy Rider and Bob Johnson are open 24/7 and customers can pick up their car anytime.

He asked for customers coming in to be patient.