CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas is ranked number four in the U.S. for dog related injuries, and this year alone, Corpus Christi's Animal Care Services has documented nearly 350 such cases, usually bites.

Whether your dog weighs 22 pounds or 157, you should always know what to do to prevent a dog bite.

Dog trainer and owner of Master Trainer Company Tony Bender said if a dog tries to attack you, avoid your instinct to run.

"Stop. Don't move. Motionless, and tell the dog, 'No.' Never point your finger because if he bites your finger it could be amputated," Bender said.

Even in less dire situations dogs are capable of biting. For instance, when you approach a dog with its owner, Bender said if you want to pet the canine you have to take proper precautions.

First, ask the owner if you can touch their dog.

"You have to bend a little bit and let them sniff you and then after they sniff you, you can pet them," Bender said.

If you want to ensure your dog never bites anyone, Bender said the training starts early. He said you can't allow puppies to bite people even if it is innocent and doesn't hurt.

"'Oh, he's fighting, he's playing,' and they encourage it," Bender said. "From the beginning we have to stop it."

Bender said if your dog has bitten someone before, you can still teach them to never do it again. He said training your dog just takes time, work, patience and a lot of love.