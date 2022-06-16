Marine experts say water is safe as multiple sea turtle releases planned for Saturday

Amos Rehabilitation Keep will release 10 sea turtles, including loggerheads, Kemp’s Ridleys and green sea turtles.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — As the sea turtle release season begins, Amos Rehabilitation Keep is getting some much needed relief.

“This weekend if definitely going to free us up to be able to bring in more turtles," said Alicia Walker, ARK Program Coordinator.

A recent loggerhead sea turtle stranding event left experts at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute with more questions than answers. It also left the ARK with barely enough space to fit new turtles that need care.

Now, they said they are not worried about dangerous water conditions or illegal fishing that previously delayed any sea turtle releases.

“Everything that we’ve seen currently right now it is safe for them to go back out," Walker said. "Whatever happened to them, happened before they stranded and it happened probably a while before.”

The ARK will release 10 Saturday morning, including loggerheads, Kemp’s Ridleys and green sea turtles.

“Every release is so special," Walker said. "You never get sick of seeing these turtles get to go free. So, it's really special, but it's also a little bittersweet. You worry about them out there. You want them to be healthy and safe."

Dr. Donna Shaver, Chief of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery at Padre Island National Seashore, said the Kemp's Ridley turtles being preserved around the Coastal Bend need that care to survive.

“This species was almost driven to extinction within one human generation," Dr. Shaver said. "The [National] Park Service has been committed to try to help recover this species.”

Dr. Shaver also said families that get to see the sea turtle releases can create a lifelong memory.

“It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the public and we will get people that plan their vacations from all around the world just for the chance to see these Kemp’s Ridley turtle hatchlings,” Dr. Shaver said.

Sea turtle hatchlings will be released at the Padre Island National Seashore Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m. by Dr. Shaver and her team. Sea turtles rehabilitated at the ARK will be released at Mile Marker 30 of Mustang Island Beach later that morning at 10 a.m.

