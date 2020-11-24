Experts warn people to take precautions for the holidays as COVID hospitalizations rise

"The idea is to not travel this Thanksgiving, so you can have dozens of Thanksgivings to come together,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, infectious disease expert.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Thanksgiving week begins, statistics have shown one person is dying of COVID-19 every minute in the US. It's a sobering statistic fueled by increased hospitalizations with many of them being in Texas.

"Things are getting not only worse. They're getting scary in the western part of the state,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, infectious disease expert.

In El Paso the National Guard deployed to the morgue to help with a rising body count, with inmates helping too. Numbers in Lubbock are also dangerously high.

In Corpus Christi, 131 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those, 42 are in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, more than 3,100 people in Nueces County have been hospitalized.

"This is getting really worrisome because we’re seeing strains on intensive care units that’s always the sign of really bad trouble," said Hotez.

Texas governor Greg Abbott says no new lockdowns are coming, but if a region sees 15-percent of its hospitalizations are COVID patients for seven straight days, places like bars must close and restaurant capacity would drop back down to 50-percent.



"The numbers look terrible in Texas," said Hotez.

50 million people that are estimated to travel for Thanksgiving this year won't help matters.

Dr. Hotez and the CDC are urging people to stay home this year to keep those loved ones alive.

"The idea is to not travel this Thanksgiving, so you can have dozens of Thanksgivings to come together,” said Hotez.

The TSA screened more than 2 million travelers this weekend, which is the most since March. That means COVID cases will undoubtedly climb even faster.

"We’re clearly already heading to 200,000 new cases a day which means 3 or 4 times that," said Hotez.

If trends continue, experts say the deaths will follow and with vaccines closer by the day, they're pleading with people to not be reckless and hold on a little longer.