BATON ROUGE, La. — An explosion at a chemical plant in Iberville Parish rocked the surrounding neighborhood but had no off-site impacts Sunday, according to multiple reports.

According to WBRZ, a loud explosion at the Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine was caused by a "ruptured vessel" at the facility around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Law enforcement were on the scene following the explosion, but a Dow spokesperson said the situation was stable and no one was injured or at risk as a result of the incident.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that residents in places as far as Zachary and Prairieville posted on Facebook that they heard the explosion.

It was unclear what caused the explosion or what chemicals were involved, but WBRZ reported all chemical flow to the affected area was shut off Sunday.

Dow officials also said the company was running air quality tests.

