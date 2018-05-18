Police have confirmed they found explosives in and near Santa Fe High School after a student opened fire, killing ten people and wounding several others.

They are warning residents that there could be other explosive devices in the community.

If they see something suspicious, residents are adviced to stay away from it and call 911 immediately.

Police are also searching a mobile home near the 19000 block of Highway 6, near Thompson Road.

That's about three miles from the school.

They have not confirmed it is the home of the 17-year-old gunman.

Nearby residents are being told to say inside their homes.

KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa has seen several law enforcement vehicles coming and going from the area.

