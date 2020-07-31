Extension of Hurricane Hanna emergency declaration includes closing stretch of beach from the Bob Hall Pier parking lot to Access Road 4

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says current beach restrictions have had an impact on COVID-19 case numbers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today Nueces County Commissioner's extended the Hurricane Hanna emergency declaration.

The declaration allows for state and federal reimbursement for storm cleanup and includes closing a stretch of beach from the Bob Hall Pier parking lot to Access Road 4. That's because of the large amount of dangerous metal and wood debris from the pier and surrounding county structures.

There was a question of why the beaches were still under restrictions from the COVID-19 disaster declaration that Judge Barbara Canales renewed on August 17.

Canales says she has seen empirical data on the effectiveness of those restrictions and there were consultations with local health professionals.

“There is no greater empirical data than all three CEO's and your local health authority asking you and begging you to make certain that your orders are extended. So I don't have to ask for empirical data more than the fact that HCA, Christus Spohn, and Driscoll Children's all believe that this beach order from a medical perspective is absolutely making a difference,” said Canales.