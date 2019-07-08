HENNING, Tenn. — An inmate who escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary Wednesday has been named a person-of-interest in the homicide of a correction employee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

District Attorney Mark Davidson said Lauderdale County deputies were investigating a suspected homicide at a home on Highway 87 across from the prison when they discovered the inmate was missing, according to NBC affiliate WMC in Memphis.

A Blue Alert was issued for Curtis Ray Watson Wednesday afternoon. The TBI said he should be considered extremely dangerous.

Records show he has previous convictions for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse and aggravated rape, WMC reported.

Debra Johnson, 64, has been identified as the victim in the homicide agents were investigating. The TBI said Johnson worked as a West Tennessee Correctional Administrator for the Tennessee Department of Correction. She was a 38-year veteran employee of the state of Tennessee.

You are urged to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.