SAN ANTONIO — A Facebook group has been created that aims to find the mysterious wall that President Trump credited with making San Antonio safer, even though the city is 150 miles from the border.

“You look at different places, they put up a wall, no problem," Trump said in comments to the media Saturday. "You look at San Antonio, you look at so many different places, they go from one of the most unsafe cities in the country to one of the safest, immediately. Immediately. It works. We have to put them up, and we will put them up. We've got to."

The Facebook event is called "Search party for Trumps Wall in San Antonio!" and has about 1.7k people planning to attend. The date is set for May 5, or Cinco De Mayo. In the desciption of the event, the creator says, "Together, we will find this wall! Hope to see everyone there as we celebrate cinco de mayo with the 'Great Wall of San Antonio'"

The location of the event is listed as the Alamo.