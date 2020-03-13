CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the coronavirus. The move frees up nearly $50 billion to help states and cities stop its spread.

At the state level, Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday declared a state of disaster. That declaration frees up resources for the entire state. On top of that, Abbott called on state agencies to protect people who are most the vulnerable -- our senior citizens.

Late Friday afternoon Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales followed suit and issued a disaster declaration for Nueces County. What that means is officials can now take extra measures to protect the public. It also gives local government the ability to seek State and Federal funding.

Meanwhile, several school district have decided to extend Spring Break out of an abundance of caution.

As we continue to cover this current COVID-19 pandemic, many Coastal Bend residents have voiced questions and concerns about the virus. In hopes of answering as many questions as we can, 3News invited Dr. Salim Surani to our studios to provide some insight.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: