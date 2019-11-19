Lots of parents who have students at Calk-Wilson Elementary are getting phone calls from the school but not for the reasons you might think.



Administrators are not calling about bad behavior. Instead, they're calling to tell them how well their child is doing. They call it positive office referrals and it's just one of many ways the school is trying to foster a positive atmosphere.

Another initiative they started this month is called attendance patrol. Any student who has 95 percent attendance or better is selected at random for a pizza party at their home!

‘[Including] a really cool yard sign, Dave and Buster's donated a $15 gift card to each student, assistant principal Valerie Nesmith Arechiga said. “We also show up with a certificate and some balloons.”

“I saw them when I was walking out of the door and I was surprised that I got perfect attendance,” 7-year-old Nathan Lopez.



The school said since the initiative started they've seen a 50 percent decrease in the number of students getting to school late.