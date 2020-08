A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents. Agents discovered more than 75 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $2.5M.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Monday night U.S. Border Patrol agents in Falfurrias arrested a United States citizen after a failed cocaine smuggling attempt.

Falfurrias agents working at the immigration checkpoint referred a vehicle to the secondary inspection area after a K-9 alert. Agents discovered more than 75 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $2.5M.