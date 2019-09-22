CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of people rallied to show their support at the Muscular Dystrophy Association walk.

Emily tittle is with the organization.

“Muscular dystrophy, it doesn't discriminate, so it can affect any family and so it's really important that we put that awareness out there,” Tittle said.



If you would have asked the Aleman family two weeks ago if they thought their son would have muscular dystrophy their answer would have been no.

“We didn't expect to be here,” mother, Jennifer Aleman said. “We never thought this would affect us. We're what we consider to be a normal typical family.”



What many people don't know is that muscular dystrophy takes many forms like ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

But Tittle said there are others.



“And there is more that are being more prevalent amongst young boys called Duchenne’s, so that's another disease we are starting to see more and more of,” she said.



That's the type four-year-old Jude Aleman was diagnosed with a week and a half ago.



“It affects a protein in his muscles which causes the deterioration of his muscles or the weakness of his muscles,” father, Jamin Aleman said.



Making life a little bit harder.



“He's not able to run,” Jennifer Aleman said. “His run is a fast walk. He needs assistance climbing stairs. Jumping, he gets very little air jumping up and down.”



The Aleman family asks that more people learn about the disease and advocate for research to find a cure for Jude and many others.