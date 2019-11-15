CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local family is reaching out to the public for help in hopes of finding their loved one.

Aron Burks from the Rockport-Ingleside area has not been seen by his family in the past seven days.

Burks' family says it is out of his character not to contact his family or friends.

Aron's cell phone was reported stolen and turned off, according to this family.

Aron Burks' sister, Tricia McLeod, tells 3News that a missing person police report has been filed as of November 15.

The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that anyone who may have any additional information about the whereabouts of Aron is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department by calling either 911 or (361) 886-2600.

