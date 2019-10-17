CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time, 3News is hearing from the family of a man shot and killed by a Corpus Christi police officer.



According to police, 22-year-old Emilio Mojica died Sunday after a confrontation with officers on the 4300 block of Brent Wood Drive.



Mojica's family says he was a good person that cared about others more than himself, but he did suffer from some mental issues.



At 11 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to Brentwood Drive after they received reports of a disturbance involving a man with a baseball bat.



Officers say they made contact with Mojica, who was not following their commands. Police tasered Mojica several times, but it did not work, and Mojica continued to make threats with the bat.



One police officer eventually opened fire, which sent Mojica to the hospital where he later died.



Mojica's family says they are heartbroken and confused.



"I'm going to remember my son as bright and wonderful and smart as he was," mother Lina Garza said.



"I don't know what was going on in his mind, he had recently had issues," grandmother Lina Villanueva said.



The four officers involved were placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

