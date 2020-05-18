HOUSTON — The family of a 25-year-old Dallas-area woman said she had been staying at the Houston home of former baseball player Carl Crawford, 38, filming music videos when she drowned Saturday afternoon in his swimming pool.

Bethany Lartigue and a young boy, who has not been identified, both drowned that night.

Lartigue was in a relationship with a woman who had recently signed a music deal with Crawford’s music label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and they were shooting music videos with Crawford and others before the drowning happened, according to Lartigue's family.

According to witnesses, Lartigue jumped in the pool in an attempt to save the boy from drowning.

Lartigue was not related to the boy. The family said they were told he was the child of someone who was also filming videos at the home.

KHOU 11 reached out to Crawford, his music label and Lartigue’s alleged girlfriend but have not received any responses.

Crawford is a Houston native and played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was nicknamed the "Perfect Storm" because he batted and threw left-handed.

Crawford's music label represents hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion among others.

