CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local teen who has been reported missing by her family needs your help in locating her.

14-year-old Aliah Pereida, has not been seen or heard from since Friday, November 8.

Aliah's family says the teen is usually very active on social media, and her family said this is unlike her to not stay in contact with them.

A missing person police report has been filed by the family of Aliah Pereida.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Aliah Perida, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2600 or dial 911.







