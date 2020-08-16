Family seeks justice one year after Jasmine Ozuna's murder

"We have heard nothing from the detectives office. We have heard nothing from the DA. We haven't had a phone call. We haven't had a follow up email," Abel Ozuna said

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A year after 21-year-old Jasmine Ozuna was shot and killed near Moody High School, her family has asked for the public help.

"I don't think there's been one day that we haven' cried in the past year. So it's been very frustrating," Abel Ozuna, Jasmine's brother said.

Ozuna said exactly one year has passed since his little sister was murdered.

"She just turned 21 on August 12 and she as taken from us on the 15th," Ozuna said.

Police said Jasmine was in the passengers seat of a car driving near Moody High School when she was shot. She later died at the hospital.

"She was the youngest in our family but she was the rock and the foundation of our family," Ozuna said.

Two brothers, David and Isaac Molina, were originally arrested for the crime.

In February a grand jury decided to not indict them based on lack of evidence.

But the family believes the two are responsible for Jasmine's death.

"We feel in our hearts that they are because there's been numerous witnesses that have come forward," Ozuna said. "People that live in that area that on't even know us have told us that they are all afraid to come forward."

The last time the family heard from police was six months ago.

"They we're gonna wait for some forensic testing to come in," Ozuna said.

But they haven't received an update since.

"We have heard nothing from the detectives office," Ozuna said. "We have heard nothing from the DA. We haven't had a phone call. We haven't had a follow up email."

3 News reached out to CCPD officials who said they can't comment on an open investigation.

"If you know anything at all please come forward anything that you might not think of that is important just bring it up to police," Ozuna said. "Any little piece. A hundred small pieces could put this puzzle together."