KILLEEN, Texas — Javier Ambler is becoming a widely known name. To some, his is simply the latest name in a list of people who died being restrained by law enforcement. In Killeen, however, he was a son, brother, friend, and teammate.

Sunday afternoon people in the Killeen community came together to call for justice on his behalf and hold a vigil.

Ambler drove home from playing poker on March 28, 2019, when he failed to dim the headlights of his SUV to oncoming traffic.

A Williamson County sheriff’s deputy initiated a stop and began chasing him. Ambler did not pull over and police pursued him for 22 minutes until his Honda Pilot crashed north of downtown Austin.

Records obtained by the KVUE Defenders and the Austin American-Statesman reveal deputies used Taser stun guns on him at least three times.

Body cam video shows Ambler telling deputies multiple times that he had a heart condition and could not breath. Ambler died that night.

Sister Kim Jones spoke at the Sunday event held in Lions Club park Sunday asking the community to help hold law enforcement accountable for Ambler's death after seeing the video.

"It's been over a year and we were able to get to a point where we were not getting closure but kind of able to move on," Jones said. "Now that all this came back up, its like peeling off the Band Aid and opening up the wound all over again. He left behind children. We have to see their faces every day and the disappointment not having him around."

Jones and other community members talked about not knowing what to tell their children about why Ambler died, and not knowing how to respond to the anger they have as well.

"I don't know what to tell my 6-year-old who wants to see the police and says 'mommy there goes the police,' and I want to wave. And then my 18-year-old son wants to say '---- them!' And that's not right," Mother Cioni Williams said. "I want them to stand and say 'I know that they will protect me.'"

"He was my best friend," cried father Javier Ambler Sr. "When I woke up in the morning and put on my uniform he would get up and ask 'you need help with your boots dad?' you know?... That's my boy! We want justice. All this stuff you sweep it under the rug and sweep it under the rug. There are no more rugs!"

Organizer Jonathan Hildner said Ambler's family had been sharing the numbers for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the justice center, the county judge office, and office of the Texas Governor and even have been giving a script of their statements.

Speakers said they would continue to make calls and fight for justice in Ambler's case.

Medical examiners listed his cause of death as congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity “in combination with forcible restraint,” according to an in-custody report filed with the Texas Attorney General's office.

The investigation into the matter at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office remained open.

