CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family members of those involved in a train-vehicle crash in Mathis this weekend put up a Facebook post warning people not to donate to a GoFundMe Page put up by someone they do not know.

The post writes we haven't made one, if you don't see the name Posada, Galle, Pena, Moreno, Maldonado, or Goode please do not donate, instead, try to contact us.

They are asking everyone to share this post.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses their contact them here.