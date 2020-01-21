CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christine Martinez said her son, Cristian Gabriel Rodriguez loved playing basketball.

"He enjoyed playing the game, shooting 3 pointers. I would always say he was a 3 point master," Martinez said.

The local mom knows all too well about the heart-break that comes after losing a child to suicide.

Tuesday marks 15 months since Cristian's life came to a tragic end at the young age of just 14.

"We struggle and try to find a balance. That can sometimes be challenging," Martinez said.

It was a challenge that led the family to turn their tragedy into a way to help others called Cris' Hope for a Better Tomorrow.

"One of the things we, as his parents, wanted to do was to continue doing what he loved in the way of basketball," Martinez said.

Chris' family will be holding a donation drive this coming Sunday. They are asking folks to donate new basketballs that will be given to local sports programs and in turn benefit countless kids.

This past September more than 300 people walked for Cristian to raise money for scholarships and raise awareness about what some call an epidemic, especially among youth.

"Not only walked for Cristian, but for the others that we have lost to this silent killer," Martinez said.

If you would like to help with the family's latest effort to give back.

The drive will be held Sunday, January 26th from 1-4 PM at Sokol Hall on Kostoryz.

