CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family spoke out three days after charges were dropped against two brothers accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Jasmine Ozuna.

On Friday a grand jury decided not to indict Isaac and David Molina on murder charges.

Jasmine's mother, Sylvia Ozuna, said her family is absolutely devastated about the grand jury's decision to drop the charges against the Molina brothers but she says their road to seeking justice for her daughter isn't over.

"It's not fair that they took our baby and they walk away free to just spend Thanksgiving with their families and Christmas," Sylvia Ozuna said over the phone. "It's not fair."

Fighting through her tears she explained what went through her mind after her daughter was gunned down.

"She just turned 21 on the twelfth and on the fifteenth they took her life," Ozuna said.

Police said on August 15, Isaac and David Molina allegedly opened fire at a home between Moody and Misty drives.

Sitting in her car nearby, was Jasmine struck by gunfire.

She was rushed the hospital where she later died.

"Everyday we cry for her," Ozuna said. "We miss her. She was our only little girl. She was just a young loving person,"

Thanks to a tip from the community, a week later ,police surrounded a home on Misty drive and Isaac and David Molina were arrested.

Police said at least one of the brothers has close ties to a gang.

But almost three months later a grand jury decided not to indict them.

"How does this even happen or is allowed," Ozuna said.

Nueces County Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning said a grand jury consists of 12 citizens of the community and to make a decision nine have to be on the same page.

"The grand jury is trying to determine whether there's probable cause to charge someone with an offense which is a lower level of proof than in a jury trial where the state has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Manning said.

Manning said the grand jury is the gate keeper of determining who is charged and not charged for a crime.

Ozuna said they were told there wasn't enough evidence.

"It's a horrible feeling," she said. "I never want anyone to experience this. It's such an emptiness all we have is pictures and a cemetery to go visit."

Manning said it''s possible that once more evidence is brought to the surface it is possible that Issac and David Molina could be charged again.

Ozuna pleads for anyone to come forward who may have seen anything the night her daughter died.