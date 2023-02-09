Fannin Elementary evacuated for burning AC motor

CCISD police told 3NEWS that no injuries were reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fannin Elementary School was evacuated as a safety precaution Thursday morning.

It came as teachers noticed smoke coming out of one of the classrooms.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out around 10 a.m. to the school on Gollihar Road.

Captain Cody Eyring with CCFD said incidents like these are why practicing fire drills are important.

"They got it all set up, their training. That fire alarm goes off, they evacuate the building like they are supposed to, that's why they go through drills," he said. "This proved to be an efficient drill."