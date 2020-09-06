CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP is a program designed by the federal government to help farmers and ranchers whose businesses have been affected by the pandemic shutdowns.

"Through this whole covid deal, almost anything is helpful," said Scott Frazier, a farmer in Nueces County.

Brant Wilbourn with the Texas Farm Bureau is hopeful that more help will come soon.

"The house passed a version of a bill," he said, "and the senate will be working in the coming weeks to establish more assistance. We believe their will be some assistance for farmers and ranchers in that program."

Enrollment is open now and closes August 28. To apply or get more information, visit www.farmers.gov/cfap.

