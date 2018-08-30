SAN ANTONIO — A record-breaking, 17-story pendulum ride said to be the fastest ride in the history of Six Flags Fiesta Texas is coming to the park in Summer 2019.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced The Joker Wild Card ride on Thursday.

The ride will be one of the world's tallest pendulum rides with a giant disk whipping back and forth at 75-miles-per hour. It will go higher with each counter-clockwise swing, reaching up to 172 feet in the air.

The purple, green, and white ride will carry 40 riders at a time and is inspired by the DC supervillain The Joker.

