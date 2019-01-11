CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department shut down S.P.I.D., eastbound near the Everhart exit shortly after noon Friday due to a fatal accident.

3News has learned that a white sedan and a motorcyclist were involved in the crash.

Police say that the motorcyclist attempted to change lanes, and clipped the back of the white vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown into the next lane, where he was then hit by a passing vehicle. Police tell 3News that the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was dragged for several feet.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year old man, was killed and police urged everyone to avoid the area as they worked to investigate the cause of the accident.

Traffic on the freeway was backed up all the way to Old Brownsville Road, and police say everyone should take a different route to their destinations.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

