Fatal officer involved shooting after gunman wounded two people

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Corpus Christi Police Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave following a fatal officer involved shooting.

Officers were dispatched to Rich's Billiards on Weber Rd. south of Holly Rd. for a shooting with injuries.

They found three victims with gunshot wounds upon arrival and were taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the gunman and further advised officers that he was last seen on foot, running toward an apartment complex on Schanen Blvd.

Officers located the gunman, who attempted to flee before pulling out a handgun. At that point, police opened fire and struck the gunman.

Officers administered life saving measures on scene until medics arrived.

The 33-year old suspect did not survive his injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.