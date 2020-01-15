ALICE, Texas — Two people are dead and another remains in critical condition following a rollover accident just west of Alice.

DPS Sergeant Nathan Brandley said around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning a small Mitsubishi pick up truck was traveling eastbound on State Highway 44.

That's when the driver, a 47-year-old woman from Laredo, fell asleep and veered off the roadway into the middle median.

The driver tried to get back on to the roadway, but over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times.

A 77-year-old woman from Laredo and 47-year-old woman from Encinal who were passengers in the vehicle were ejected during the time of the crash.

They were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice in critical condition.

According to Brandley, the two victims who were ejected from the vehicle were not wearing seat belts.

DPS is now investigating the crash and will not release the name of the victims until next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the very latest.

